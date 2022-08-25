Jennifer Garner Spends Quality Time With Son Samuel, 10, As Ben Affleck & J.Lo Honeymoon In Italy

Jennifer Garner, 50, was surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 24, days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50, got married again to Jennifer Lopez, 53. The Alias actress was pictured on a walk with her son Samuel, 10, her sister Susannah, and her mom Patricia near her home in Los Angeles. The foursome sweetly linked arms as they walked outside into the town of Brentwood, where they stopped to get coffee.

Jennifer and her loved ones were all dressed casual for the afternoon stroll. The Golden Globe winner wore a grey hoodie sweatshirt, a pair of black leggings, and black sneakers. She also wore glasses and styled her brunette hair in a long ponytail. Jennifer held hands with her son, who wore a black T-shirt, brown pants, and dark black sneakers.

Jennifer’s daughters Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, were both missing from the family get together. The pair and their brother Samuel were in Georgia this past weekend celebrating their dad’s epic wedding to J.Lo. The Affleck children walked down the aisle behind the couple with J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who are now their stepsiblings. Ben’s kids flew home from Georgia on a private flight one day after the wedding.

On the day of the ‘Bennifer’ wedding, Jen Garner was seen shopping at Sam’s Club in South Charleston, West Virginia, with two men who appeared to be her dad, John Garner, and her boyfriend, John Miller. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the Elektra actress was invited to her ex-husband’s wedding, but she didn’t attend because of work obligations. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

Ben and J.Lo are continuing to celebrate their marriage and are honeymooning in Italy. The newly married couple grabbed ice cream in the village of Menaggio on Aug. 24, one day after they went for a romantic boat ride on Lake Como. The celebrations for ‘Bennifer’ never stop!