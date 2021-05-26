Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles While Looking At A New Home As Ex Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reunite In Miami

Jennifer Garner was spotted giving her parents a tour of her Brentwood home, just as her ex, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez were spending time in Miami.

Jennifer Garner was in true bliss while spending time with her adoring parents on May 25. The 13 Going On 30 actress, 49, was spotted walking arm-in-arm with her sweet mom, Patricia, who just celebrated her birthday on May 15! The mother-daughter duo looked absolutely too sweet for words, as they Jen’s new Brentwood home, which is currently under construction.

Jen and her mom were also joined by the star’s father, William Garner, during their stroll. The trio looked super sweet while spending time together, and all three dressed quite comfortably for the day, while getting some fresh air and taking in the sunshine. Jen has such a close bond with her mom and dad, and that totally came through from what fans saw.

While Jen was back in Brentwood spending time with her mom and dad, her former husband, Ben Affleck, reunited with his old flame, Jennifer Lopez, in Miami. The one-time couple, who were engaged in the early aughts, were spotted soaking up the sun on a balcony in the Florida hotspot. The two appeared to be spending some time together away from the cameras, although some snapshots of Justice League actor, 48, and “In The Morning” songstress, 51, were captured.

Their Miami excursion marks the second trip the two have taken since spending a weekend in Montana just a few weeks ago. “Ben had a great time with Jen in Montana, and he’s happy they were able to spend some one-on-one time together for a few days,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He isn’t putting any expectations on things and is taking things one day at a time.”

Ben and J.Lo, dubbed “Bennifer” by the press in the early 2000s, started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film Gigli. They got engaged in November 2002, before calling off the engagement by January 2004. Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2018. Together, they have three children. J.Lo married fellow singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. In April 2021, J.Lo and her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez broke off their engagement.