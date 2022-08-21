Jennifer Garner Spotted Shopping At Sam’s Club Day Of Ex Ben Affleck’s Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner, 50, didn’t attend her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s wedding over the weekend, but she did get some casual shopping in. The actress was filmed and photographed shopping at Sam’s Club in South Charleston, West Virginia, along with two men who appeared to be her dad, John Garner, and her boyfriend, John Miller. She looked relaxed as she wore a dark blue t-shirt, blue and white striped pants, and sneakers and event stopped to take a photo with a fan at one point.

The beauty had her hair down and appeared to be makeup-free as she checked out and carried a dark red purse. Her dad wore a light blue button-down top, dark pants, and sneakers, and John wore a dark gray long-sleeved top, dark blue jeans, and black boots. They all looked content while chatting and walking by cameras.

Jennifer’s outing comes as Ben, whom she was married to from 2005 until 2018, and his new wife Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows for the second time during a big celebration at Ben’s Georgia estate with family and friends. Her and Ben’s kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, were reportedly at the wedding along with J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben’s good friend Matt Damon was also reportedly there with his family.

Just a few days before the wedding, a source told us that Jennifer was invited to the nuptials but wouldn’t be attending because she would be busy with a project. “Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration, but she’s been totally supportive of her kids being there and is really positive in general about the whole thing,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “There is nothing more important to her than her kids’ happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J.Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for.”

It’s unclear if Jennifer’s recent visit in South Charleston had anything to do with her project or if she would be heading back to Texas anytime soon, but the Sam’s Club outing is one of the few times we’ve seen her in public with her beau. The Peppermint star has kept her love life as private as possible since getting divorced from Ben, but she and John have reportedly been dating on and off since 2018.