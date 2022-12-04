Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner ‘Exchanging Gifts’ For Christmas: Their ‘Friendship Is Deepening’ (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have been building on their relationship since J.Lo married Garner’s ex Ben Affleck earlier this year, and it appears the actresses will be ready to celebrate the holidays together. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the two stars get along so well now, they will be exchanging Christmas presents with each other!

“They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport,” explained the insider. “There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids.” J.Lo shares twins Max and Emma, 14, with her ex Marc Antony, while Garner shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and son Sam, 10 with ex Ben. “They are so happy and that just makes everything work,” added the source.

A second insider echoed the sentiment, telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the women’s friendship has become much stronger recently. “J.Lo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has come leaps and bounds over the past several months,” the source detailed. “They had been growing closer since she and Ben reunited their romance, but J.Lo and Jen’s friendship is definitely deepening.” The insider went on to say that the Hustlers star is the “happiest” she’s ever been. “She got her fairytale ending and she’s grateful to have formed a really wonderful bond with Jen. They get along great, and things really couldn’t be better.”

J.Lo and Ben were an item before the “Batman Vs Superman’ star got together with Garner. In 2002, the It couple got engaged, only to call it off by 2004. Ben then wed Garner almost a year later and welcomed their three kids before officially splitting in 2018. By 2021, “Bennifer 2.0” was on and the rest is history.

“J.Lo and Jennifer know that they are part of each other’s lives forever now and they also have realized how much they have in common – especially when it comes to parenting,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They text back and forth regarding their kids and are both such hands-on moms that they really have bonded over this. They will see each other over the holidays and there is only love between them.”

The third insider added that J.Lo wants to present a “special” gift for Garner during the festive season. “J.Lo knows that Jen loves the outdoors and gardening and is going to get her something relating to this for Christmas. J.Lo isn’t really the outdoorsy type but she loves that Jen is.”

Cheers to the two actresses for making this holiday season filled with family love!