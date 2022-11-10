Jennifer Lopez Wears Plunging Gown & Celebrates Husband Ben Affleck With A ‘Jennifer & Ben’ Necklace: Photos

Jennifer Lopez is still a radiant bride! Ben Affleck‘s gorgeous new wife, 53, took to Instagram to show off some stunning make a sweet “Jennifer & Ben” couple’s statement in jewelry. In photos posted to her verified Instagram account on Thursday, November 10, The “Jenny From The Block” singer stunned in a white, plunging gown that daringly showed off her decolletage. She wore a white fur-look jacket and pulled her hair into a sleek, classic bun. But the centerpiece of the photo was definitely one of two delicate necklaces, which tellingly read, “Jennifer & Ben.” Another pendant was of a hummingbird birched on her neck. She finished the look with pretty drop earrings and a flawless, nude makeup palette.

In another photo, the camera pulled back to reveal her luxurious setting — a beautiful table and chairs with white candles, surrounded by dense green foliage. Two subsequent mirror selfies showed the Shotgun Wedding star rocking a black satin jumpsuit look with a breathtaking diamond necklace and matching black coat. A final pic showed a frosty drink and poker chips on a table. Jen captioned the photo carousel with the hashtags #CharityEvent, #GingerVibezz #DayToNight #QuickChange #IYKYK and #TBT.

Many of her 226 million loyal followers on the platform took to the comments section to gush over her incredible photos. “When you slay in absolutely ANY look!” wrote one follower, while another commented, “LOVE THAT NECKLACE !!!!” A third reacted with a simple request. “Mrs Affleck looking stunning,” they wrote. “Can we get one with the hubby?”

After an engagement fell apart back in 2004, Ben, 50, and Jennifer reunited in April of 2021, and the rumors started almost instantly. Ben popped the question a year later in April of 2022 with an eye popping green diamond engagement ring. They were married in a surprise, intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July of 2022 and celebrated with family and friends with a lavish event at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate in August. Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben brings Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner to the newly blended family.