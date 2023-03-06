Jennifer Lopez Slays In Lace Lingerie For Sexy New Intimissimi Campaign: Photos

Jennifer Lopez always looks stunning no matter what she wears or what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did in the new Intimissimi campaign. The 53-year-old was announced as the new global ambassador for the lingerie brand and she looked incredibly sexy in a slew of bras and underwear.

In the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, JLo slayed in a plunging pink bra with white lace details. The low-cut underwire bra revealed ample cleavage and she styled it with matching pink and lace-lined panties with a silky pink robe on top. Aside from this pink set, JLo rocked the same set in bright orange with a pair of white silk pajamas and again in blue with a matching blue silk robe.

Aside from these sexy looks, JLo gave us a sneak peek of what’s to come from the brand when she posted a stunning video to her Instagram, wearing a sheer blue lace bra with a pair of matching underwear from the brand. In the video, she wore the Intimissimi Steal the Show Balconette Bra, which retails for $69. The see-through bra featured straps across the neck and a keyhole cutout right under her chest with gold detail.

Jennifer discovered the brand while traveling in Italy last year and she gushed about the brand, “I love Italy – the people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history.”

JLo continued to rave about the brand, “When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits, and intricate designs. I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively, and strong.”