Jennifer Lopez Gets Ready For Valentine’s Day In Sexy Sheer Blue Lace Lingerie: Video

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez has an incredible figure and she proved that in a new Instagram video where she posed in nothing but lingerie. The 53-year-old starred in a new Intimissimi campaign where she wore a sheer blue lace bra with a pair of matching underwear.
JLo posted the video with the caption, “Amore #ValentinesDay is only 4 days away … @IntimissimiOfficial #SneakPeek.” In the video, she wore the Intimissimi Steal the Show Balconette Bra, which retails for $69. The see-through bra featured straps across the neck and a keyhole cutout right under her chest with gold detail.
She styled the bra with a pair of matching Intimissimi Steal the Show High Rise Brazilian panties, that retail for just $15. The underwear featured crisscross straps across the waist while the entire bottom was made from see-through mesh. She topped her look off with a Logan Hollowell Queen Water Drop Moonstone Necklace with Sprinkled Diamonds and a silk white robe draped off her arms. As for her glam, JLo had her brown hair down in loose, voluminous waves while parted in the middle. A super sultry, dark smokey eye and nude lip tied her look together.
JLo has been starring in a slew of campaigns lately and each one is sexier than the next. Aside from this lingerie campaign, she just debuted in a new spring Coach campaign where she rocked leather short shorts with a tiny bralette and an oversized sweater.
In the photos, JLo wore a black, spaghetti strap bralette with a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted black leather shorts, an oversized chunky cream knit sweater with blue details, and a pair of ivory leather Coach Kellie Sandals. As for her glam, JLo had her brown hair down in waves while voluminous front bangs covered her forehead.Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.