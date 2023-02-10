Jennifer Lopez Gets Ready For Valentine’s Day In Sexy Sheer Blue Lace Lingerie: Video

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez has an incredible figure and she proved that in a new Instagram video where she posed in nothing but lingerie. The 53-year-old starred in a new Intimissimi campaign where she wore a sheer blue lace bra with a pair of matching underwear.

JLo posted the video with the caption, “Amore #ValentinesDay is only 4 days away … @IntimissimiOfficial #SneakPeek.” In the video, she wore the Intimissimi Steal the Show Balconette Bra, which retails for $69. The see-through bra featured straps across the neck and a keyhole cutout right under her chest with gold detail.

She styled the bra with a pair of matching Intimissimi Steal the Show High Rise Brazilian panties, that retail for just $15. The underwear featured crisscross straps across the waist while the entire bottom was made from see-through mesh. She topped her look off with a Logan Hollowell Queen Water Drop Moonstone Necklace with Sprinkled Diamonds and a silk white robe draped off her arms. As for her glam, JLo had her brown hair down in loose, voluminous waves while parted in the middle. A super sultry, dark smokey eye and nude lip tied her look together.

JLo has been starring in a slew of campaigns lately and each one is sexier than the next. Aside from this lingerie campaign, she just debuted in a new spring Coach campaign where she rocked leather short shorts with a tiny bralette and an oversized sweater.

In the photos, JLo wore a black, spaghetti strap bralette with a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted black leather shorts, an oversized chunky cream knit sweater with blue details, and a pair of ivory leather Coach Kellie Sandals. As for her glam, JLo had her brown hair down in waves while voluminous front bangs covered her forehead.