Jennifer Lopez Arrives At Dance Rehearsal In 1st Photos Since Fans Mocked Ben Affleck’s Grammys Behavior

Jennifer Lopez looked as stylish as ever in blue workout gear after fans mocked Ben Affleck's demeanor at the Grammys on Sunday.

February 7, 2023 9:26PM EST
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is completely unbothered by fans dissecting Ben Affleck‘s behavior at Sunday’s Grammy Awards! The stunning Shotgun Wedding star, 53, stepped out following the hoopla wearing a gorgeous turquoise blue sweater with a high neckline, matching leggings with a stylish script print, and bright white sneakers. In the pics, taken February 7, 2023, the singer was leaving a dance rehearsal and rocking a devastatingly stylish pair of shades. J. Lo carried a black Hermes handbag on her arm, completing the look with a tight, sleek bun, and a pair of tasteful earrings. She smiled slightly and showed off her stunning wedding ring on her left hand, as well.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez leaves a dance rehearsal in Los Angeles on Feb 7, 2023. (Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA)

The pics come after her new husband’s seemingly bored reaction to the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, went immediately viral. However, the “Jenny From The Block” beauty dispelled speculation with a sweet Instagram video taken at the ceremony. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned the short clip. At one point, she and the Good Will Hunting actor were seen kissing one another and gazing into each other’s eyes as they posed for the cameras. Jennifer looked particularly stunning in a sweeping, midnight blue gown dripping with crystal details, while Ben looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie.

The duo married twice last summer — once in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in July, then again in a lavish star-studded event attended by family and friends at Ben’s Georgia estate in August. The couple are clearly, deeply in love after missing their chance to marry back in 2004. And their relationship seems only to have improved in the interim.

Jennier Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023. (Francis Specker/CBS)

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” she wrote of her Georgia wedding day in an edition of her newsletter, noting that everything had come “full circle.”

