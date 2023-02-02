Jennifer Lopez Gears Up For Spring In Tiny Crop Top & Leather Shorts For Gorgeous New Coach Ad: Photos

Jennifer Lopez starred in a new Coach campaign when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of leather shorts with a tiny, plunging bralette.

February 2, 2023
Jennifer Lopez
Image Credit: Coach

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a new spring Coach campaign where she rocked leather short shorts with a tiny bralette and an oversized sweater. The 53-year-old put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in the sexy new campaign.

Jennifer Lopez for Coach. (Coach)
Jennifer Lopez for Coach. (Coach)

In the photos, JLo wore a black, spaghetti strap bralette with a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted black leather shorts, an oversized chunky cream knit sweater with blue details, and a pair of ivory leather Coach Kellie Sandals. As for her glam, JLo had her brown hair down in waves while voluminous front bangs covered her forehead.

JLo has been starring in Coach campaigns over the years and aside from this one, another one of our favorites was when she wore a super baggy varsity jacket with no pants.

In the photo, JLo jumped on a bed while it was snowing as she wore an oversized blue varsity jacket with brown leather sleeves. The coat was covered in patches and she opted out of wearing any pants, putting her toned legs on display. She accessorized her look with a pair of brown high socks, a course, and gorgeous glam. Her hair was thrown up into a messy bun while a sultry smokey eye and glossy lip tied her look together.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez for Coach. (Coach)

Another photo from the campaign pictured JLo posing next to an upside-down snowman while wearing a brown tweed double-breasted jacket and matching flared-leg trousers. She topped her look off with sandals, a red leather purse, and a red and black flannel baseball cap. Under her hat, JLo’s hair was down and pin-straight while a metallic brown smokey eye, glossy nude lip, and tiny gold hoop earrings tied her look together.

