Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go House Hunting After Their Grammys Date Goes Viral: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, are still on the hunt for the perfect forever home that they can live in with their five combined children. The married couple got a tour of a stunning mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8. J.Lo was seen wearing a cozy white sweater as she walked out of the house with her husband in tow. Ben seemed to be in much higher spirits than he was at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where his unamused reactions hilariously went viral on the internet.

J.Lo’s house hunting attire also included a pair of loose-fitting white pants that matched her sweater. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer rocked white boots and silver earrings, as she styled her hair in a large top knot. As always, J.Lo just looked effortlessly gorgeous even for a more casual public outing like exploring a home that’s for sale.

Ben, meanwhile, appeared to be wearing a navy blue jacket over a white sweater of his own. While the Justice League actor didn’t seem to enjoy the Grammys, he was hopefully much more into house hunting with his wife. J.Lo and Ben want the perfect house for their blended family, which includes J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 14, and Ben’s kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Sam, 10,

‘Bennifer’ has been looking into homes for sale in the Los Angeles area since last spring, shortly after they got engaged (again). One of the homes that the couple checked out was worth a reported $68 million in LA. The pair went to see it with J.Lo’s sister Lynda. But they clearly weren’t blow away by the residence, considering their real estate tour is still going on all these months later.

J.Lo and Ben still have a beautiful residence that they’re calling home for now. In August, Daily Mail reported that the couple was living at the $60 million home of Mariah Carey‘s ex-fiancé James Packer, while renovations were being done at J.Lo’s $28 million Bel-Air estate. Meanwhile, Ben sold his seven bedroom, nine bathroom Pacific Palisades home for $28.5 million in October after initially listing the house for $30 million, according to the LA Times.