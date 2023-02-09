Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck’s ‘Happy Face’ After Awkward Grammys Date

Nothing says wifey like roasting your man! Jennifer Lopez, 53, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her hubby, Ben Affleck‘s latest movie trailer, but she also seemingly joked about his 2023 Grammys face! “My husband’s happy face,” the snapshot read with the 50-year-old in full character for the film, AIR. She also captioned the video with her excitement for the film. “AIR … cannot wait!”, she wrote.

Soon after she shared the clip with her 234 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions to the movie trailer, but also to J.Lo’s joke. “Crying at the caption in the video,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “CAPTION QUEEN.” A third admirer also noted how funny the J.Lo Beauty founder‘s commentary was. “This is my husbands happy face took me out tho,” they penned, along with a laughing emoji.

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

As many know, Ben did not look too excited to be at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, as he went viral for looking “bored”, according to fans. During the music award ceremony, many viewers took to social media to make memes of the Gone Girl star and talk about how somber he appeared. “however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one Grammy viewer wrote, while another chimed in, “Okay I kinda feel bad for Ben Affleck, I can’t lie.”

Later a separate fan shared a video of Bennifer at the award show and noted that Ben might just not be an extrovert. “Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% #GRAMMYs #SaveBen,” they captioned the clip. Despite the online banter of the father-of-three’s expression on Sunday, J.Lo did not let that stop her from gushing over their date night. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she captioned a video via Instagram on Feb. 6.

All Grammy “bored” looks aside, Ben is sure to be busy promoting his upcoming film, AIR. Not only is Ben starring in the film as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, but he is also the movie’s director! Other A-list actors joining him on the biopic include his friend and actor Matt Damon as sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro, Rush Hour‘s Chris Tucker, and EGOT-winner Viola Davis. The film that takes a closer look at the rise of sportswear brand, Nike, is set to hit theaters on April 5.