Jennifer Lopez Stuns In One-Piece Black Bodysuit To Promote JLo Body: Photo

While promoting the new JLo Body products for her JLo Beauty line, Jennifer Lopez showed off her glowing skin in a plunging bodysuit.

January 17, 2023
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looks absolutely incredible in a new ad for her JLo Body brand, which was posted to the company’s Instagram page on Jan. 16. In the promo pic, the singer is wearing a simple black bodysuit to show off the full body results of some of her products. There’s minimal makeup on her face, aside from some light mascara and lip gloss, and her hair is straight and parted down the middle. As always, J.Lo strikes the perfect pose and glares at the camera with just the right amount of sultriness.

The new ad is a promo for JLo Body, which is a subset of her JLo Beauty brand. It includes “three glow essentials for the ultimate body care routine.” There’s a targeted booty balm, as well as a full body serum and body cream. “When we say glow form head-to-toe, we mean it,” the promo says. “Jennifer knew we had to make a body care line that was just as impactful as our skincare line so you get the full JLo glow effect…and that is how #JLoBody was born.”

Jennifer developed her beauty skincare line after years of being asked about her skin. “It’s taken 20 years to realize this dream because I knew that when we launched, it had to be amazing because it has my name on it,” her statement on the brand’s website says. “I’ve been involved in all aspects of development because JLo Beauty has to authentically mirror my values and reflect who I am, what I believe in and how I live my life.” JLo Beauty launched on Jan. 1, 2021, recently celebrating its two year anniversary, with JLo Body launching in July 2022.

In addition to running her business, Jennifer is also currently in the promo phase for her upcoming movieShotgun Wedding, with Josh Duhamel. Plus, she’s settling into married life with Ben Affleck, who she married in July 2022. Since the wedding, they’ve been transitioning to living together with their five combined children. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams are coming true,” she said on the Jan. 16 episode of the TODAY show. “And it’s just been a phenomenal year.”

