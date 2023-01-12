Jennifer Lopez Stuns In $1700 Barbie Pink Dress As She Begins Press For ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Cue up The Psychedelic Furs because Jennifer Lopez was “Pretty In Pink” when joining her Shotgun Wedding costar, Josh Duhamel, on Wednesday (Jan. 11) to discuss their new movie. J.Lo., 53, posted photos of her wearing a $1,695 Magda Butrym’ ruched mock-neck’ midi-dress, along with a pair of Femme Los Angeles sandals (“The Necessary Sandal“) that go for $189 a pair. When sharing the Outfit Of The Day to her Instagram, Jennifer took advantage of the day to accurately quote Mean Girls: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.”

J.Lo also gave love to her glam squad, tagging nail artist Tom Bachik, stylist Rob Zangardi, cosmetic guru Chris Appleton, and makeup megastar Mary Phillips (and JLO Beauty) in the first photo. The look received high praise in the comments section. “Stunning in Pink.” “The prettiest in pink.” “You are soooo beautiful.” “We love it!”

Shotgun Wedding continues J. Lo’s streak of acting in a wedding/bride-related feature. Last year, she appeared opposite Owen Wilson in Marry Me. She also appeared in 2010’s The Back-up Plan, 2005’s Monster-In-Law, and 2001’s The Wedding Planner.

In Shotgun Wedding, J.Lo plays Darcy, who joins Tom (Duhamel) as they “gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ then takes on a whole new meaning as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first” (h/t Deadline.)

The film was initially set for a July 1, 2022 release date, but Prime Video purchased the U.S. rights from Lionsgate. The film now has a Prime Video premiere date of January 27.

At the start of the month, Jennifer shared some never-before-seen moments from her wedding to Ben Affleck. She and Ben, 50, tied the knot in a glamorous August 2022 ceremony, weeks after they eloped in a Las Vegas wedding. “2022 was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year,” she captioned the gallery, along with hashtags,” #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow.” The photos included a close look at J.Lo’s green engagement ring, moments of her trying on dresses, and other highlights.