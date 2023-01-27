Jennifer Lopez Nearly Fell Off a Cliff While filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ & Josh Duhamel Saved Her

Jennifer Lopez's new film is full of action scenes -- and one lead to a near scary situation that lead to her begging for co-star Josh Duhamel not to 'let me go.'

Jennifer Lopez revealed she nearly “fell off a cliff” while filming Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. She made the admission during a game of “Who’s Who” with BuzzFeed as they went around the group — including Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Josh’s mom in the film — discussing who would take certain titles. Josh and J.Lo earned the title of “most likely to nail a stunt on the first take” — to which the “Jenny From The Block Singer” agreed, sans one shooting hiccup.

“I felt like we got pretty good,” she said as she talked about various action sequences in the comedy film, including several they filmed in handcuffs after their wedding is hijacked by a group of pirates. “Except for the one time I almost went over the cliff,” she then said, referencing a hilarious scene that is included in the trailer. “So you know how, in that scene where my dress was caught on the wheel? One time it got caught in the wheel. And I was going over. I’m looking at Josh. I’m like ‘Josh! Don’t let me go! Please,’” she said on the show.

Josh — much like his on-screen character Tom — was the hero of the moment. “He’s like ‘I got you! You go, we go,’” she explained, shouting Josh out.

Jennifer shot the film alongside Josh, Jennifer Coolidge, as well as Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, and Sonia Braga, in the Dominican Republic in early 2021. The group seemingly had a blast filming while in the D.R., with the cast also sharing stories about on-set antics — including Lenny bringing his own boombox to set.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 'Shotgun Wedding' premiere in Los Angeles in Jan. 2023.
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Jennifer also revealed that she had off-duty work during the movie to prepare for an epic scene of her own. “Every day you all went home and I had to stay with my gun lessons…the entire time I was there they were so afraid I was actually going to shoot someone,” she confessed. Co-star D’Arcy, however, noted that Coolidge “looked so good doing it.”

Shotgun Wedding starts streaming on Prime Video on Jan. 27.

