Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hold Hands on Valentine's Day Date After Getting Tattoos Together

For their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dressed up for a romantic date night.

February 15, 2023
Jennifer Lopez is all glammed up as she and Ben Affleck are seen holding hands as they arrive at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi for a Valentine's Day romantic dinner for two in Santa Monica.
Image Credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit up Giorgio Baldi for their Valentine’s Day date night on Feb. 14. It was the pair’s first time celebrating the holiday as a married couple, and they got dressed up for the occasion. J.Lo stunned in a flowing, pastel dress with plunging neckline, along with gold heels that matched her Dolce & Gabbana belt. Meanwhile, Ben rocked a navy suit, white button down and jacket, and he held onto his wife’s hand as he led her into the restaurant.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Valentine's Day date night.

The outing comes just hours after the happy couple got tattoos to celebrate their commitment to one another on the holiday. Jennifer took to Instagram to show off the new ink. Her tattoo is under her chest, and features her name and Ben’s name written into the infinity symbol with an arrow going through it. Ben’s new ink is two arrows crossing one another with the initials J and B written in the middle. Jennifer also promised that she’d be sharing more details from Valentine’s Day in her OnTheJLo newsletter at a later date.

In the caption of her post, Jennifer also continued to tease her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now which is set to be released sometime this year. The record is a follow up to her 2002 record, This Is Me…Then, which she released the first time she and Ben were in a relationship. The two started dating at the beginning of 2002 and were supposed to marry on Labor Day weekend in 2003. However, they called off the wedding, and eventually split in 2004. They didn’t reconcile until April 2021, following Ben’s 2015 divorce from Jennifer Garner and J.Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez.

This time, they wasted no time getting to the big day. Ben proposed in March 2022 and he and Jen eloped in Vegas just four months later. They did end up celebrating with family and friends with a full wedding in August, as well.

