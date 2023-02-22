Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her ‘Beautiful’ Twins’ 15th Birthday With Cute Video Tribute: My ‘Coconuts’

“On The Floor” hitmaker Jennifer Lopez, 53, is a dedicated momma bear who celebrated her children, Emme and Max, with a touching tribute post for their 15th birthday on Feb. 22. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever HAPPY BIRTHDAY #Twins,” the blonde beauty captioned both of the Instagram and Twitter posts. To make the post even more special, Jennifer added Taylor Swift‘s hit song “Fifteen” to the backdrop of the video.

Soon after J.Lo shared the clip, many of her 235 million followers took to the comments section to celebrate the twins as well. “They’re lucky to have you as their mom!”, one fan wrote, while another gushed, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY COCONUTS.” Meanwhile, a separate admirer noted that they were shocked at how fast the starlet’s children grew up. “I can’t believe they’re already 15,” they penned, along with a crying emoji.

Of course, a few of the Shotgun Wedding star’s celebrity pals commented their well wishes for the kids as well, including A Step Away star Tera Perez. “Happiest birthday to the both of them miss you all!”, she wrote, while singer Malina Moye noted, “Happy birthday to uuuuu [sic].” In the carousel of photos, Jennifer made sure to include moments of her with her kids along with some with her husband, Ben Affleck, 50, and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54. J.Lo welcomed both of her teenagers with Marc in 2008, about six years before the former duo divorced.

Aside from the birthday celebrations, the J.Lo Beauty founder recently took to her Instagram to debut her matching tattoo with the Gone Girl star, who she married in July 2022. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…),” the 53-year-old momma captioned the sexy post. Jennifer’s ink is on the side of her torso, while Ben’s is located in an undisclosed location. Bennifer 2.0 relit the flame of their romance back in April 2021 and got engaged by April 2022.

Ben and Jennifer recently also starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts on Feb. 12. Not only did the 50-year-old Hollywood hunk take on the role of a Dunkin’ employee, but he also had to serve J.Lo as a customer via the drive-thru! “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?” she asked before she asked him to get in the car. “And get me a glazed!” As many readers know, the Batman vs Superman star is a loyal customer of the coffee shop and is frequently spotted grabbing a cup of joe and donuts with his family.