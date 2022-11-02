Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Stock Up On Dunkin’ Donuts During Low-Key Outing With Kids: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were fully caffeinated on Oct. 29 after hitting up a Dunkin’ Donuts in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood. Ben, 50, looked completely ready for the mid-Autumnal weather in his blue plaid shirt, dark pants, and dark blue coat. He finished the outfit with a pair of black-and-white sneakers and aviator shades. In his hand, the Chasing Amy star held an iced drink and bag full of the finest items from the Dunkin’ Donuts menu.

J.Lo, 53, carried a pair of drinks, including what appeared to be one of Dunkin’s Matcha Lattes. She opted for a white outfit – a pair of loose-fitting sweatpants and a crop top that showed her toned stomach. She did dress for the cooler temperatures by throwing on a gray knit sweater. It was a much warmer look than the black lingerie she wore in the Instagram she posted on Tuesday. In the pic, she said she was thinking about having a “comfy cozy writing session today” while in a black lacy bra, silky pajama pants, and “Mrs.” diamond necklace. It was the same jewelry she wore in the white lingerie pictorial set she posted on Oct. 29 when she was having a “#Selfcare” moment.

Ben’s son, Samuel, 10, and J.Lo’s son, Max, 14, joined their parents for this Dunkin’ run. Earlier in October, Ben was spotted taking Jen’s daughter, Emme, 14, and Seraphina, 13 — one of the daughters he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner — costume shopping ahead of Halloween. Ben also walked Samuel to school and visited Jennifer on her new sci-fi movie Atlas. During these weeks, Ben “[stepped] up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer. He’s very zeroed in on being the best family man. It’s a role he loves.”

As Ben thrives in his role as “Mr. Jennifer Lopez,” the man who was once up for that part — Alex Rodriguez – finally broke his silence about their April 2021 split. “It was a good experience,” Alex, 47, said during an episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? Though he and J.Lo called off their two-year engagement in 2021, A-Rod hasn’t held on to any hurt feelings. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best.”