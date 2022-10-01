Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.

In the same interview, Wallace — who was formerly on FOX News — also asked Alex if he thought he was “good husband material” or if he “just likes the chase.” The retired Yankee has been married just once to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 – 2008 — and outside of his relationship with Jennifer, has a reputation for being a playboy. “I think when you look at my life…Sports Illustrated called me the top sports player in the country. At 24, I got a $250 million contract — and I lost my way and I became A-Rod. After the suspension, after a lot of therapy and a lot of work to [become] Alex Rodriguez [again]” — explaining the difference between the two is “pre” and “post suspension” from the league due to steroid use.

“Post suspension…I’ve looked a great father father, being a son, being a good friend, high character, loyalty — all of those things. In my 20s, in my early 30s, not so much. I think I’ll make a wonderful husband, partner, and father post suspension because of the lessons learned from my mistake,” he added.

Alex and Jennifer first began dating in 2017, blending their families for the world to see. Her twins twins Max and Emme, 14, developed a close bond with his two daughters, Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, over their four year romance. The former MLB star popped the question with a large emerald cut ring in 2019, however, the two never made it down the aisle: although an Italy wedding was discussed by the exes on several occasions, plans were put off several times due to COVID-19. After reports surfaced, however, that Alex had engaged in a relationship via DM with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, there appeared to be trouble in paradise. The two briefly broke up before reconciling, splitting for good just two weeks later.

Almost immediately after the engagement was broken off, Jennifer and Ben made headlines as he was photographed exiting an SUV belonging to the singer at the Bel-Air Hotel. The duo, once known as “Bennifer,” shocked the world by then taking what appeared to be a romantic getaway to Montana — ultimately confirming they were back together for good in the weeks that followed. Ben re-proposed in April 2022 with a rare green diamond — a year after they got back together — and legally wed in Las Vegas by July of this year.

The couple celebrated their nuptials with family and friends on Ben’s massive Riceboro, Georgia estate, which is about an hour out of Savannah. She stunned in three separate Ralph Lauren couture dresses, including a take on his classic turtleneck column design which she wore down the aisle. Ben and Jennifer said their vows officiated by Jay Shetty, with just her twins and his three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as the wedding party.