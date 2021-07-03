See Pic

Alex Rodriguez Enjoys 'Date Night' With Daughters Natasha, 16, & Ella, 13, As Bennifer Heads to Universal

Alex Rodriguez shared an adorable pic in which he was happily posing in front of a house with his daughters Natasha and Ella as they all showed off fashionable outfits.

Alex Rodriguez, 45, is showing off the sweet bond he has with his two daughters in his latest Instagram pic. The doting dad smiled and posed with his arms around pretty teens, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, as they all stood in front of a nice house in the background. He wore a dark blue sweater, white pants, and matching sneakers while the girls, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 48, wore stylish dresses.

Natasha paired a cute denim jacket with a light blue floral dress and blue socks with black and white sneakers. She also had her long hair down and wore earrings. Ella went with a green, blue, and white patterned dress with spaghetti straps and white sneakers. She had her long locks styled into two braids and had sunglasses clipped onto the top of her outfit.

“Friday night date 💙❤️,” Alex captioned the loving snapshot, which was met with a lot of compliments in the comments section. “The best dates!” one follower exclaimed while another wrote, “Such Beautiful young ladies! Happy Fourth of July weekend to you guys! ❤️🤍💙.” A third suggested the former New York Yankees player “take time to focus on yourself and your girls ❤️” and a fourth called the memorable moment “so sweet.”

Alex Rodriguez with his daughters Natasha and Ella during a baseball game. (Shutterstock)

Alex’s latest photo with his daughters comes just a few days after he made headlines for sharing a different post that included a pic of him, Natasha, and Ella smiling and sitting at a long table for an outside “family” dinner with others. There was a large display of summertime food on the table in front of them, including chicken and vegetables like cucumbers and asparagus.

Alex’s recent hangouts with family have happened in the midst of his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 51, making headlines with her on-again flame Ben Affleck, 48, aka “Bennifer.” The couple was spotted enjoying time with their kids, including Ben’s son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, 49, and J.Lo’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, 52, at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 2 and looked like they were having the time of their lives. They rode some of the amusement park rides, including the wet Jurassic Park ride, and stayed close by putting their arms around each other.