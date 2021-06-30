Alex Rodriguez Hosts ‘Family’ Dinner With Daughters Amid J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Romance: Photo

Alex Rodriguez is bonding with family following his split from J.Lo. See the pic!

Alex Rodriguez is spending time with family months after ending his engagement to Jennifer Lopez. The former baseball player, 45, shared a new photo on Instagram of the ultimate summer activity: enjoying an outdoor meal with loved ones, including his two daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

The image is an aerial shot of Alex’s group of family and friends enjoying a summertime meal of chicken and vegetables, including some cucumbers and asparagus, on a long white outdoor table.

The family bonding comes after Alex and J.Lo ended their engagement after four years together, confirming the news in a joint statement in April. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.” The duo initially planned to wed in 2020, but the ongoing pandemic put it on hold.

Post-split, J.Lo rekindled her romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck. The two famously dated (and got engaged) between 2002 and 2004 after meeting on set of their 2003 film Gigli. The return of Bennifer broke the internet and newsstands everywhere in late May: the duo were spotted on vacation together in Montana, ushering in the revival of Bennifer in the zeitgeist. (They have since spent time together in Miami, worn each other’s clothes, and made out during dinner in Malibu.)

As for Alex, he has been linked to Ben’s former flame Lindsay Shookus post-J.Lo split, proving that there’s never a dull moment in Hollywood. (Ben and Lindsay had an on-again, off-again relationship between 2017 and 2019.) The two were spotted together in mid-June, piquing the interest of Bennifer fans; however, the former athlete shut down romance rumors quickly, releasing a statement through his rep. “There is absolutely zero there,” his rep said. “They’ve been friends for 15 years.”