Lindsay Shookus: 5 Things To Know About Ben Affleck’s Former GF Spotted With Alex Rodriguez

Lindsay Shookus and Alex Rodriguez were spotted hanging out at her birthday bash! Now, learn more about the five-time Emmy winner who used to date Ben Affleck.

There’s a new chapter developing in the Bennifer-A-Rod saga. On June 19, Alex Rodriguez, 45, was spotted in the Hamptons at the birthday bash of Lindsay Shookus. Does the name ring a bell? Well, she used to date none other than Ben Affleck, 48! But the Saturday Night Live producer, who just turned 41, appears to be just a pal of the former athlete, who made headlines in April 2021 with the mutual split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 51, now seemingly back together with Ben. Learn more about Lindsay with the five facts below!

Lindsay & A-Rod Are Reportedly Just Friends

Fans and novice pop culture historians surely raised an eyebrow or two when they saw that A-Rod was spotted hanging out at Lindsay’s birthday. It’s worth noting, however, that A-Rod was seated just behind Lindsay, and appeared to be more focused on his phone that Josh Beckerman‘s (better known online as the “Foodie Magician”) performance. “There is absolutely zero there,” a source told Page Six, who shared the initial video of the two at Lindsay’s party. “They’ve been friends for 15 years.”

Lindsay Is Incredibly successful

According to her IMDb page, Lindsay has not only been producer on Saturday Night Live since 2008, she’s also worked on many other huge projects including Adele Live in New York City and 42 episodes of 30 Rock. She started working as an assistant to the producer on SNL in 2002. She’s the recipient of five Emmy Awards!

She Made The 50 Most Powerful Executives In The Industry In 2015

In Billboard‘s Women in Music special issue, Lindsay was recognized for the amount of bookings she did on SNL — she was responsible for one of Miley Cyrus‘ electric performances a few years ago, which was a huge ratings boost for the show. “You get one chance to make the right impression. And people have long memories when you make the wrong one,” she told Billboard. She also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special in 2015, and has been nominated for more.

Lindsay Dated Ben Affleck On & Off Between 2017-2019

Lindsay and Ben first started dating in mid-2017. The pair were fairly private, after all, Ben’s divorce from Jennifer Garner wasn’t finalized until 2018. They may have even met one of the five of times Ben hosted Saturday Night Live. The two briefly split in the middle of 2018. But by early 2019, it seemed that they were back on again, only to officially call it quits by April of that year.

Lindsay Has Been Married Before

Lindsay met Kevin Miller, a writers’ assistant on the SNL when she started. In June 2010, Lindsay married Kevin at the Country Club of Buffalo in Williamsville, N.Y., according to the New York Times. Her uncle officiated the ceremony. It’s unknown when they split, but he is no longer at SNL. Now, went on to be a supervising producer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.