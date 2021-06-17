Alex Rodriguez ‘Grateful’ To ‘Lean’ On Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis After J.Lo Split: ‘She’s There For Him’

A-Rod reunited with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis at a Miami gym on June 12 and sources say the former MLB player has been leaning on her since splitting with Jennifer Lopez.

Alex Rodriguez called his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, 48, a “world class mommy” after she joined him for a workout at 54D in Miami’s Coral Gables on June 12. The 45-year-old baseball legend split with Jennifer Lopez, 51, in March and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his ex has been helping keep his spirits up.

“ Alex and Cynthia have had their ups and downs over the years but they’re friends now,” a source close to the former Yankee revealed. “ Alex is friendly with her husband Angel Nicolas — too. When Jennifer was in the picture they hung out all together and since the split they’ve been really supportive.”

“Angel was at the gym with them too, there’s no jealousy whatsoever between him and Alex , they get along great,” the source explained. “ Alex will always consider Cynthia family because of the girls and he appreciates what a great stepdad Angel is to his daughters.”

“They are a very happy modern family,” the source continued. “ Alex counts his lucky stars that they were able to get to this place. It’s something he’s really proud of because it wasn’t always easy but they both put the work in and put their girls first.”

Alex and Cynthia's co-parenting relationship is stronger than ever," a second source close to the newly single father of two shared. "They've come leaps and bounds from where they were even just a few years ago. Alex feels very grateful to be able to lean on Cynthia as a friend during this time and just know that she's there for him." Alex and Cynthia, who were married for six years and divorced in 2008, have worked hard on their relationship for the sake of their daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

When Alex and Cynthia first split things were far from amicable. She claimed that he’d “emotionally abandoned” her and their children, and alleged that he’d had a multiple affairs. But, things have drastically improved and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it all came down to putting their kids first.

“Despite everything that’s happened in their past, they got to this point by putting the focus on their girls,” said the source. “They both know that no matter what, they’ll always be family and that the most important thing is to continue raising their daughters the best way they know how.”