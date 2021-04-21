Jennifer Lopez Split From Alex Rodriguez Over Fear Of Cheating: She Won’t ‘Tolerate It’ — Report

Jennifer Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez because she had major ‘trust’ issues over cheating, according to a new report.

Jennifer Lopez is moving on. Though JLo and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s announcement revealing their split implied that the decision was mutual, a new report says that Jennifer, 51, is the one who ended the engagement. “She insisted on it. There are are too many issues that are unresolved,” a source close to the Hustlers star told PEOPLE.

It came down to Jennifer reportedly feeling like she no longer could “trust” Alex, 55. Though cheating rumors plagued the couple, who admitted in March that they were working on their relationship, the source stated that Alex wasn’t unfaithful. “But whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” they said. “She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them… She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

The cheating rumors began back in January at — of all places — Bravo’s Southern Charm reunion. Craig Conover accused co-star Madison LeCroy of flying “to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player.” Sleuthing fans were convinced that Craig was talking about A-Rod, who lives in Miami with JLo and their kids when she’s not filming. Madison admitted later that she had spoken with A-Rod on the phone, but they didn’t have a physical affair.

Around this time is when reports circulated that Alex and Jennifer had ended their four-year relationship, but the couple immediately denied it. Instead, they said they were “working on things.” A-Rod even flew to the Dominican Republic, where JLo is currently filming Shotgun Wedding, to spend time together. Alas, they called it quits just weeks later.

The couple’s assertion in their breakup announcement that they are “better as friends” is correct, a separate source told PEOPLE. “They will try to be friends, and there is respect there,” they explained. “But they are definitely going their separate ways.”

HollywoodLife reached out toJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s reps for comment on this story but did not hear back as of press time.