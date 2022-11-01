Jennifer Lopez Rocks ‘Mrs.’ Diamond Necklace & Black Lace Bra In Sexy New Photos

Jennifer Lopez revealed she had a 'comfy cozy writing session today,' in the caption for new eye-catching photos that brought on many compliments from fans.

November 1, 2022 10:41PM EDT
Image Credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked gorgeous in her new set of photos. The singer took to Instagram to share snapshots of her sitting on a green couch while wearing a black bra under a silky black pajama top and matching pants. She also accessorized with a necklace that spelled out “Mrs.” and had her long wavy hair down.

“I’ve Been Thinkin’ … comfy cozy writing session today📓,” she captioned the post, which received a high number of compliments in the comments section. “You are definitely the prettiest,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “That Mrs. necklace” along with a crying and red heart emoji. A third wrote, “You just get more beautiful omg 😍❤️” and many others left other emojis signifying their love of the photos. 

Jennifer’s latest set of photos come just two days after she showed off her “Mrs.” necklace in another set of photos. She wore white lingerie as she sat on a bed, in the post, and captioned it with, “#ThisIsMe …🤍 #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment.” It received just as many compliments as her most recent post.

Jennifer Lopez looking sexy in another photo. (Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana/MEGA)

Jennifer’s “Mrs.” necklace seem to prove she loves being a wife to her husband Ben Affleck. The lovebirds were got hitched earlier this year and have seemed inseparable ever since. From multiple honeymoons across the ocean, to attending events together, they always seem to be content and thrilled to be by each other side.

The spouses have also blended their children, who include Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Ben’s kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to make a big family, and Ben has even stepped up to help with them when Jennifer is busy with her successful acting and music career. She’s recently been working on the sci-fi film, Atlas, and the doting dad has been happily spending time with the kids. “Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. “Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”

