Ben Affleck Works Dunkin’ Donuts Drive-Thru & Surprises Customers While J.Lo Shows Up: Photos

It’s no secret that Gone Girl star Ben Affleck, 50, loves Dunkin’ Donuts, after all, he is frequently spotted with the chain’s delicious coffees in hand. And on Jan. 10, Ben took his love for the coffee shop one step further by working a brief shift at a local Dunkin’ in Boston! The award-winning actor surprised customers by taking their orders in full uniform and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, made sure to stop by and grab her morning latte as well!

While working his first Dunkin’ shift, the 50-year-old rocked the company’s uniform, which included a Dunkin’ hat and a black t-shirt with the chain’s slogan: “American Runs On Dunkin’.” Ben completed the uniform with a headset in order to make sure he could take the customers order via the drive-thru. While he was working, JLo drove up in a white Lincoln SUV to be served some fresh donuts by her hubby!

One local Boston fan stopped by the chain to grab their usual morning fix when they were surprised by the Batman vs Superman actor at the drive-up window. The fan took to Instagram to document the starstruck moment that same day. “Thanks @benaffleck @jlo for my coffee this morning ! @dunkin #coffee #benaffleck #boston #medfordmass,” they captioned the snapshot of Ben holding their iced coffee. Many people took to the comments section to share their reactions of the Hollywood hunk at Dunkin. “He is so handsome and he really looks soooo good. This is awesome,” one of the fan’s followers wrote. Another fan chimed in and wrote a similar message, “So cool ! . He is the best hahaha .Love him.”

Later, a JLo fan account reposted a video of the “Let’s Get Loud” singer inside of the Dunkin’ store with Ben. In the clip, the dad-of-three could be heard saying that next time around he wants to improve his speed. “Listen, when I come back here I don’t want to be in 16th place,” he began. “That’s so cool. Thank you guys.” JLo laughed at her man’s joke and sipped her iced coffee while cuddling Ben as they walked away from the staff. While visiting the fast-food restaurant, Jennifer looked cozy, yet chic, in an oversized white puffer coat and turtleneck top. TMZ reported that Ben’s rare shift at Dunkin’ could possibly be in preparation for a Super Bowl commercial, however, nothing official has been released by the company or Ben’s team at the time of publication.

The blonde beauty and her love’s morning at the coffee chain comes six months after the duo officially tied the knot in Las Vegas. Later, in Aug. 2022, the couple had a lavish wedding ceremony at Ben’s estate in Georgia among family and friends. Bennifer 2.0‘s nuptials notably took place 20 years after they got engaged the first time. Prior to getting back together, JLo was engaged to former baseball star Alexander Rodriguez, 47, while Ben went through a divorce with his ex, actress Jennifer Garner, 50, in 2018. As you know, JLo was also previously married to singer Marc Anthony, 54, from 2004 to 2014.