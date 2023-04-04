Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Host Family Dinner With Their Kids In Massachusetts

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, enjoyed some time on the East Coast this week, according to Page Six. The singer and actor were spotted dining at The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, MA, where he’s originally from, along with three of their five combined kids, a source told the outlet. The brood included Jennifer’s 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Ben’s daughter Seraphina, 14.

An eyewitness said that Ben’s other two children, Violet, 17, and Samuel, 11, were not seen at the Italian restaurant and the kids that were seen were “very well behaved.” They also said the entire family was “smiling a lot” throughout the dinner and the food they ordered included focaccia bread and a couple of different pastas. Jennifer, however, apparently opted for steak, as they all also enjoyed “a lot” of diet cokes.

A source also said that the famous faces remained “very low key” during the outing, but Jennifer still rocked a very stylish outfit that included a jean tunic and beige boots. “They were very generous,” the source added. “They seemed very happy” and were all very “lovely to the staff and to the other guests.”

Jennifer and Ben’s latest Massachusetts outing with their kids comes just a few days after the latter was photographed spending time with his stepchild, Emme. The two were seen walking beside each other while holding paper bags during an outing in Santa Monica, CA, and looked very happy as they wore casual outfits. He wore a black coat over a black top and dark jeans with sneakers while Emme wore a white hoodie, blue jeans, and sneakers.

A week before that, Jennifer and Ben snuggled up at the premiere of his new film, Air. They looked so in love as they posed on the red carpet of the event in eye-catching fashion choices. The “Jenny from the Block” crooner wore a sparkly silver turtleneck long-sleeved top with a fitted long neon yellow skirt while the Good Will Hunting star wore a suit and tie with a light blue button-down shirt.