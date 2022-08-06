Ben Affleck Goes Clean Shaven On Solo Outing Ahead Of 50th Birthday: Photo

Ben Affleck looked content during a recent sunny afternoon in Los Angeles. The actor, who turns 50 on Aug. 15, was photographed walking in a parking lot as he wore a light tan button-down shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers. He also had a black backpack over one shoulder and held a can of Coke in one hand as he showed off a clean shaven appearance.

Ben’s latest outing comes shortly after he returned to L.A. to work on Aquaman 2 while his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, stayed in Europe, where they spent their honeymoon over the past few weeks. A source recently told us that the lovebirds have a strong bond and are okay with spending some time away from each other after getting hitched in Las Vegas, NV three weeks ago.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money. It is a win-win situation.”

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split, Reunion & Marriage Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pay a visit to the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 26, 2022. They held hands while exploring the landmark.

“They are always talking, texting, FaceTiming, and even camming when they are apart working,” the source continued. “And the time that they spend away from each other makes reuniting again that much better. J.Lo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what”

After their wedding at a chapel, Ben and Jennifer spent time in Paris, France with their kids. They were seen taking in the sights, shopping, and spending time on a boat as they enjoyed being in wedded bliss. The insider further explained that although they are newly married, the spouses understand there will be times their careers will take them to different places and they know it would only be temporary. “They completely understand that there are going to be times when they can’t always be together,” the insider shared. “It’s something they’ve both acknowledged and discussed in great lengths throughout their relationship so it’s nothing new. Sure, being apart so soon after their wedding isn’t ideal. But they know they have their whole lives ahead of them and are loving every minute of the journey.”