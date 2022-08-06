Ben Affleck Goes Clean Shaven On Solo Outing Ahead Of 50th Birthday: Photo

Ben Affleck was spotted wearing a casual outfit while walking and holding a can of soda during a recent outing in Los Angeles, CA.

August 6, 2022 1:40PM EDT
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez with her husband Ben Affleck are seen visiting the Louvre Museum while on their honeymoon in Paris, France on July 26, 2022. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Ben Affleck,Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5328819 260722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* PARIS, FRANCE Ben Affleck and Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) went for a romantic dinner at the restaurant "La Girafe", located on the Place du Trocadero, in front of the Eiffel Tower. The couple shared a moment which looked to have moved Ben to tears and Jennifer immediately took Ben into her holding and kissing him during the intimate moment. Jlo soon had him laughing again as she got up and did a little dance at the table while an overjoyed Ben recorded on his phone. The couple have been vacationing in the city of love with their kids but made sure to enjoy a night out where it was just the two of them to celebrate their recent nuptials and Jennifer’s birthday with a cake bought out by a waiter towards the end. Ben even took back a little souvenir from their time in city of love, a small replica of the eiffel tower which he was seen carrying back to his hotel. July 24th, 2022. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Affleck, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Ben Affleck looked content during a recent sunny afternoon in Los Angeles. The actor, who turns 50 on Aug. 15, was photographed walking in a parking lot as he wore a light tan button-down shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers. He also had a black backpack over one shoulder and held a can of Coke in one hand as he showed off a clean shaven appearance.

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck during his recent outing in Los Angeles. (Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

Ben’s latest outing comes shortly after he returned to L.A. to work on Aquaman 2 while his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, stayed in Europe, where they spent their honeymoon over the past few weeks. A source recently told us that the lovebirds have a strong bond and are okay with spending some time away from each other after getting hitched in Las Vegas, NV three weeks ago.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money. It is a win-win situation.”

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez during a previous outing. (C Drut/Shutterstock)

“They are always talking, texting, FaceTiming, and even camming when they are apart working,” the source continued. “And the time that they spend away from each other makes reuniting again that much better. J.Lo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what”

After their wedding at a chapel, Ben and Jennifer spent time in Paris, France with their kids. They were seen taking in the sights, shopping, and spending time on a boat as they enjoyed being in wedded bliss. The insider further explained that although they are newly married, the spouses understand there will be times their careers will take them to different places and they know it would only be temporary. “They completely understand that there are going to be times when they can’t always be together,” the insider shared. “It’s something they’ve both acknowledged and discussed in great lengths throughout their relationship so it’s nothing new. Sure, being apart so soon after their wedding isn’t ideal. But they know they have their whole lives ahead of them and are loving every minute of the journey.”

