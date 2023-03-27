Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Adorably Snuggle Up At ‘Air’ Movie Premiere

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, looked so in love during their latest public appearance. The singer and actor showed up to the Air movie premiere in Los Angeles, CA on Monday night and happily posed on the red carpet. They showed off PDA, which included a sweet kiss, during the memorable moment and looked incredible in fashionable outfits.

Jennifer’s outfit included a long fitted dress with a sparkly silver long-sleeved turtleneck top and neon yellow skirt bottom. She had her hair pulled back into a low bun with some loose strands framing her face, and carried a matching sparkly silver clutch purse. Ben wore a a dark blue velvet suit that included a blazer over a light blue button-down top and blue tie, and matching dark blue velvet pants. He topped the look off with brown shoes.

Jennifer took to her Instagram to share a video of their time at the premiere and it received awesome feedback from fans. “@airmovie premiere!!! 🏀👟 @amazonstudios @artistsequity In Theaters April 5️⃣,” she captioned the post. She also set the clip to the song “Sister Christian” by Night Ranger.

Jennifer and Ben’s appearance at the Air movie premiere doesn’t come as too much of a surprise since the film was directed by Ben. It tells the story of Nike’s journey in signing NBA legend Michael Jordan and launching Air Jordan sneakers in the 1980s. It also stars Damian Young, who plays Michael, as well as Ben, Ben’s longtime pal Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Viola Davis. The new release was first shown at South by Southwest this month and will officially hit theaters on Apr. 5.

When Jennifer and Ben aren’t flaunting their love and devotion at movie premieres, they’re doing so in social media videos. The “Feeling So Good” crooner recently shared a video of herself showing her fans her skincare routine with her JLo Beauty products and a gold necklace that spelled out B-E-N could clearly be seen around her neck.