Ben Affleck Bonds With Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 15, On Shopping Trip: Photos

Ben Affleck was spotted out and about with Jennifer Lopez‘s child Emme, 15. The teenager was beaming was they smiled and appeared to give cameras a wave as they walked alongside their stepdad in Santa Monica on Saturday, April 1. The child of Marc Anthony channeled Y2K vibes as they sported an on-trend pair of cargo pant jeans paired with a cozy white hoodie and white Converse sneakers. Emme also appeared to be listening to music as they held their iPhone attached to corded pair of earbuds.

Ben was also casually dressed in a faded pair of black jeans along with a black t-shirt. The Oscar winner, 50, added a black bomber over top, matching the vibe of his black and white Nike low dunk sneakers. Ben finished his low key but classic look with a pair of his signature aviator glasses as he appeared to sip on a plastic glass of a dark colored soda, likely his go-to beverage when out and about: Diet Coke.

The duo appeared to make several stops in the Santa Monica area, which is a stone’s throw from Ben’s home in Pacific Palisades. After visiting several shops, they also appeared to grab a bite and take leftovers home in a brown paper bag before eventually heading back home.

Ben has played a hands-on role in the lives of Jennifer’s twins Emme and brother Max, also 15, since rekindling his romance with her in 2021. The twins have also developed a bond with Ben’s three kids with Jennifer Garner, 50: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Emme and Seraphina appear to be particularly close since their parents reunion, which lead to an engagement last April followed by a August 2022 wedding at Ben’s Riceboro, Georgia area home about an hour out of Savannah.

The couple, known as Bennifer from their initial engagement in 2004, legally wed in Las Vegas in July 2022 several weeks before their celebration with friends and family. Both Emme and Seraphina served as witnesses at the Little White Chapel ceremony, which is where Jennifer legally filed to change her name to Jennifer Affleck — exactly as she planned back in 2004.