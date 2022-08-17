Jennifer Lopez’s Parents: Everything to Know About Her Mom & Dad

Jennifer Lopez, 53, is known for being extremely family-oriented and is public about her relationship with both of her parents. The singer was born on July 24, 1969, to both Guadalupe Rodriguez, 76, and David Lopez, 80. Guadalupe and David raised “Jenny From The Block” in New York City, with a Puerto Rican upbringing. Keep reading to learn more about Jennifer’s mom and dad!

Guadalupe Rodriguez

Guadalupe and JLo are very close — so close that the singer is often posting about her adorable mama on social media. The matriarch of JLo’s family was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and is also the mother to JLo’s sisters Leslie Lopez, and Lynda Lopez, 51. Guadalupe had a humble upbringing, and she worked hard to ensure her kids had a great life. In her younger years, she made a living by selling Tupperware and working at a school, The US Sun reported.

JLo’s mom found love when she met David, and from then on she became a full-time homemaker for their family. David and Guadalupe raised their three daughters in a small apartment in the Castle Hill neighborhood in the South Central Section of the Bronx. Now, she is often seen on her daughter’s Instagram spending quality time with the family including her two grandkids, twins Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, 14.

In May 2021, Guadalupe even appeared in a campaign for Jennifer’s skincare line, JLo Beauty. In the video, Jennifer boasted about her loving mom. “It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything,” she said. “This was something that has really stayed with me.”

David Lopez

Jennifer’s father, David, has been by his daughter’s side through many of her accomplishments. And although David is much more private and out of the spotlight than his wife, Jennifer is still very public about her admiration for her papa. Back in 2016, Jennifer shared a sweet birthday Instagram post of David. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to this amazing man who raised me into the person I am today and who showed me unconditional love truly exists!!!”

In his younger years, David worked at the Guardian Insurance Company before he eventually became a computer technician at the firm. David has always been supportive of his daughter’s singing career. He even stood by her at her 2013 Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, along with her family.

Back in 2007, Jennifer spoke to CBS about her dad, specifically his religion of Scientology. “My dad has been a Scientologist for 20 years. He’s the best man that I know in my life and so, it’s weird to me that people want to paint it in a negative way,” she said.

It’s safe to say that Jennifer and her family are one tight-knit group!