Jennifer Garner Rocks Sheer Dress & Light Pink Bob Hair Makeover On ‘Allure’ Cover: Photos

Jennifer Garner shocked us all when she debuted a totally different look for the cover of Allure’s May issue. The 51-year-old slayed in a sheer blue dress while her hair was cut into a short bob and dyed a light pink hue.

On the cover, Jennifer rocked a full Miu Miu outfit featuring a tiny plunging bralette with a pair of high-waisted boxer shorts and a completely sheer blue mesh midi dress on top. The sheer dress put her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist on display and she accessorized with Tiffany jewelry and a side-parted pink bob that was styled in waves while wet.

Another one of our favorite looks from the shoot was her one-shoulder black Michael Kors dress which totally channeled her Alias character, Sydney Bristow. The skintight frock featured a massive cutout on the side of the bodice that showed off her tiny waist and she styled the dress with bright red hair that was down and wet while parted in the middle. A super dark black smokey eye tied her edgy look together.

Jennifer’s hairstyles throughout the shoot just kept getting better and in another photo, she rocked a bright yellow Laquan Smith trench coat with nothing underneath styled with a platinum blonde mushroom cut that covered her entire forehead. She topped her look off with a glossy red lip and a dark black smokey eye. Meanwhile, in one picture we didn’t even recognize the actress as she rocked bright, neon yellow hair with long bangs covering her face styled with a bright red matte lip and a Max Mara headpiece.

In another photo, Jennifer looked completely like herself when she wore a strapless, fitted black Loewe dress while her brown hair was down and pinstraight and she rocked minimal makeup, letting her gorgeous natural face shine through.