Jennifer Garner Rocks New, Chic Bob Haircut In NY: See Photo Of Hair Makeover

Jennifer Garner got the chop. The 50-year-old actress looked incredible with a shorter haircut while appearing on the TODAY show and Live! With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, April 11 to promote her new Apple TV+ show, The Last Thing He Told Me. Live! co-host Kelly Ripa, 52, complimented Jennifer’s new look (seen below), which is a shorter version of her usual brunette locks. She also traded her middle part for a side part. “I’ve got to tell you, I was looking at you around the corner and I love your chic haircut,” Kelly gushed.

“You know, we’re going with a chic bob,” Jennifer replied after Ryan Seacrest, 48, joined the conversation. However, the 13 Going on 30 star noted that fans shouldn’t get used to her bob. “We’re instantly just like, ‘How long will it take to grow back out?'” she revealed. She also said she cannot wait to be able to throw all her hair up in a bun. Her old hairstyle, seen below, was a bit longer and was easier to style into an updo.

As mentioned above, Jennifer was photographed leaving the TODAY show and beamed as she hit the sidewalks of New York City. Her shiny locks looked voluminous and full of life as they blew in the wind. She looked ready for spring in a light pink pencil skirt she paired with a collared white button-down blouse and nude heels.

Jennifer originally cut her hair in Nov. 2022 and celebrated by sharing with fans her updated hair styling routine, which can be seen here. However, the mother of three has mixed in several long and short-hair posts over the last few months, making it a bit of a puzzle to tell how her hair is actually styled. For instance, last month, she used Reese Witherspoon‘s book to teach her how to curl her hair with hot rolls. Her hair reached below her shoulders in the video (seen below), like it did last fall before she got the chop.

Just one day before her NYC outing, Jennifer revealed the product she swears by to combat thinning hair with an informational Instagram tutorial. In it, she rocked her short ‘do. “Women suffer from hair loss and thinning for all kinds of different reasons—for me, it was the transition away from nursing my babies—but, any way you slice it, hormones and stress are mean and unfair to us gals, and we deserve all the safe, no BS, drug-free help we can get,” she wrote in her caption before naming her special product: the Virtue Labs Flourish Density Booster. “It’s really changing women’s lives. I would have killed for it when I was nursing my babies,” she raved in the video.

Jennifer is an investor in Virtue Labs and has been since 2017. “I became interested in working with Virtue when [my stylist Adir Abergel]’s passion for the products turned to trial turned to love,” she told Forbes in 2022. “You can like the smell of a shampoo or the feel of a conditioner, but those coming along with hair changing science of Alpha Keratin 60kU make Virtue undeniable. As soon as I used Virtue I noticed more volume. Even before the new hair growth that followed, my hair was thicker. Over time, I can tell my hair is less tangly, more absorbent, shinier and bouncier — my ponytail is bigger.”