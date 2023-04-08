Jennifer Garner Says Stories About Ben Affleck In Press ‘Don’t Make Me Feel Good’: I ‘Work Hard’ To Avoid Them

Jennifer Garner, 50, tries “hard” to not read press stories about herself or her ex Ben Affleck. The actress revealed how seeing things written about her and the people in her life makes her feel, in a new interview, five years after she and the 50-year-old actor divorced. “I really work hard not to see either of us in the press,” she told Stellar Magazine.

“It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it’s something nice about one of us,” she continued. “I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don’t need to see anyone in my family made into a meme.”

Jennifer, who also joked that she’s sure Ben is “quite meme-worthy,” was married to him from 2005 until 2018 and they continue to co-parent their three kids, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, as they remain friendly. They’ve both romantically moved on with other people. Ben married his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez in 2022, after they rekindled their flame, and Jennifer has been a relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018.

Like Jennifer did in her recent interview, Ben has commented on her and his family in his own interviews. Three weeks ago, he admitted he doesn’t blame Jennifer for his previous struggles with alcoholism, after words of his became misconstrued. “The idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking,” he told The Hollywood Reporter on March 16. “To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely.”

“The point that I was trying to make was a sad one,” he continued. “Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, How much do we try? We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other. I was trying to say, ‘Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you’re doing things to fill a hole that aren’t healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things.’”