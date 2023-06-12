Jennifer Garner Calls Co-Parenting With Ben Affleck After He Married J.Lo A ‘Gift’: Watch

Jennifer Garner is happily co-parenting with her ex, Ben Affleck, she confirmed while chatting with Sheryl Lee Ralph for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series that came out on Monday, June 12. “Both of us having gone through divorce. You did something that I did as well — maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children,” Sheryl, 66, confidently explained to Jennifer, 51. “With the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult.” Although she did not elaborate on her and Ben’s relationship, the 13 Going on 30 star agreed with an “Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm.”

Sheryl also praised herself and Jennifer for living a balanced life at home despite their fame. “We have so many things in common. With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kid,” she gushed. “And all the mess of parenting,” Jennifer bluntly replied. “It’s a gift.”

Jennifer and Ben, 50, were married between 2005 and 2018. They share three kids together: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Jennifer is currently dating businessman John Miller, while Ben married Jennifer Lopez in 2022 — about 20 years after they were originally engaged. Ben is now the stepfather to J.Lo’s two kids she shares with her ex, Marc Anthony: 15-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Just days before Jennifer gave fans a glimpse into her co-parenting life with the Deep Water star, a source divulged a bit more about their relationship, saying the pair are “healthy in terms of coparenting”. The Entertainment Tonight insider added, “They have open communication and both are working to make this transition the best it could possibly be.”

The new transition the source mentioned is the marriage between Ben and the “On the Floor” hitmaker. The insider also noted that both Jen and J.Lo “are very cordial and they have a very healthy and functioning relationship.” They added that the five kids are also getting along and are “learning and growing together as a new, extended family.”

Although the Love, Simon actress may not have many words to publicly say about her life with J.Lo’s kids mixed in, she certainly has shown time and time again that she is embracing the transition just like her children. In May, Jennifer was spotted enjoying some quality time with her middle child, Seraphina, And J. Lo’s kid, Emme, in Disneyland. Just before their fun-filled day, J.Lo was seen dropping Emme off at the actress’ Los Angeles home. Both Jens and Ben were also spotted together earlier this year at a music event for Seraphina.

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-nominated singer has previously raved about her and Ben’s relationship with Jennifer. “[She’s] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together. The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she told Vogue in Dec. 2022. “[The kids] have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”