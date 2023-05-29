Jennifer Garner Takes Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 15, To Disneyland With Seraphina, 14: Photos

Jennifer Garner was spotted with Jennifer Lopez‘s child Emme, 15, at Disneyland! The 13 Going On 30 star, 51, was at the happiest place on earth with her own daughter Seraphina, 14 — who has a close bond with her step sister — along with two other teens on Sunday, May 28. Emme, Seraphina, Jennifer and their other friends were seen walking around the park and also going for a spin on the Alice in Wonderland inside the Fantasyland area.

Garner has been spotted with J.Lo and her twins Emme and Max, also 15, since her ex-husband Ben Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez after nearly 20 years — but this would seemingly be the first hangout without either Ben or J.Lo present. Ahead of the day filled with rides, and we hope plenty of churros, Jennifer Lopez was spotted dropping Emme off at Garner’s Los Angeles area home.

Jennifer Lopez has previously applauded Jennifer Garner — who was married to Ben from 2005 before filing for divorce in 2015 — for co-parenting her kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — with Ben. “[She’s] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together. The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” Jennifer said to Vogue, referencing her 2022 wedding to Ben. The marriage marked Jennifer’s fourth: she was previously wed to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and the father of her twins Marc Anthony, who she divorced in 2014. Outside of her marriages, she was also in high profile relationships with Diddy, Casper Smart and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far,” she said of their blended family. “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”