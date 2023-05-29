Jennifer Lopez & Emme, 15, Stop By Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner’s House: Photos

The singer and her child wore casual outfits as they chatted and smiled in the Los Angeles area location.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 29, 2023 11:01AM EDT
Emme Muniz, Jennifer Lopez
View gallery
Hallandale Beach, FL - Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and the kids attend the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship at David Grutman's LIV Stretch Village held at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez is seen taking her daughter Emma to Jennifer Garners house, ** No YouTube or social media **. 28 May 2023 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emma. Photo credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA988175_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez cuts a casual figure in jeans and a black sweater while out shopping with her daughter Emme in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muñiz BACKGRID USA 13 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her child Emme, 15, were spotted outside Jennifer Garner‘s house on Sunday. The singer, who is married to Jennifer’s ex Ben Affleck, and the teen were photographed wearing casual outfits as they chatted and smiled during the outing. Emme’s twin, Max, 15, didn’t seem to be with them.

Emme Muniz, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer and Emme outside Jennifer Garner’s house. (Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA)

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” crooner, who appeared to be dropping off Emme at the Los Angeles area home, rocked a long-sleeved black cropped sweater over a white top, baggy black pants, and black flat shoes. She also had her long hair pulled up into a ponytail and added black-framed glasses to her look. Emme wore gray, white, and red patterned sweater with denim shorts, white socks, and black combat-style boots as they carried a black and white tote bag.

Emme Muniz, Jennifer Lopez
Another photo of Jennifer and Emme on Sunday. (Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA)

Jennifer and Emme’s outing comes after the former admitted it’s been “hard” raising her kids, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, with the kind of fame she has to face everyday. “Everything. There’s so many things,” the proud mom said when asked about the difficulties in raising her children, during an interview with Audacy . “I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that.”

“They have just started letting me know how people treat them—so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about,” she continued. “They’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”

The caring parent, who is also stepmom to Ben’s children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11,  went on to talk about being bullied and being “judged” by strangers.  “Everybody has to deal with being bullied, like you said; it doesn’t matter who you are, you can get bullied,” the honey-blonde beauty shared. “But being judged by people that you don’t even know in a way is I think really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard.”

More From Our Partners

ad