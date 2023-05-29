Jennifer Lopez & Emme, 15, Stop By Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner’s House: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and her child Emme, 15, were spotted outside Jennifer Garner‘s house on Sunday. The singer, who is married to Jennifer’s ex Ben Affleck, and the teen were photographed wearing casual outfits as they chatted and smiled during the outing. Emme’s twin, Max, 15, didn’t seem to be with them.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” crooner, who appeared to be dropping off Emme at the Los Angeles area home, rocked a long-sleeved black cropped sweater over a white top, baggy black pants, and black flat shoes. She also had her long hair pulled up into a ponytail and added black-framed glasses to her look. Emme wore gray, white, and red patterned sweater with denim shorts, white socks, and black combat-style boots as they carried a black and white tote bag.

Jennifer and Emme’s outing comes after the former admitted it’s been “hard” raising her kids, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, with the kind of fame she has to face everyday. “Everything. There’s so many things,” the proud mom said when asked about the difficulties in raising her children, during an interview with Audacy . “I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn’t choose that.”

“They have just started letting me know how people treat them—so when they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about,” she continued. “They’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that.”

The caring parent, who is also stepmom to Ben’s children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, went on to talk about being bullied and being “judged” by strangers. “Everybody has to deal with being bullied, like you said; it doesn’t matter who you are, you can get bullied,” the honey-blonde beauty shared. “But being judged by people that you don’t even know in a way is I think really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard.”