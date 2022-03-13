Jennifer Lopez’s Feelings On Ben Affleck’s Sexy Scenes With Ex-GF Ana De Armas In ‘Deep Water’ Revealed

As the steamy trailer drops for Ben Affleck’s new thriller alongside ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas, ‘Deep Water,’ HL learned how Jennifer Lopez really feels about the film.

The trailer for Ben Affleck‘s highly-anticipated (and long-postponed) erotic thriller with ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas, Deep Water, is finally here, and it’s everything that could have been expected and more. But with the steamy trailer serving as a reminder of Ben and Ana’s real-life romance, how does Ben’s current love Jennifer Lopez feel? HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Jen her true thoughts on the film, and whether or not she’ll watch.

Though neither Ben nor Jen are rookies to show business, one can only imagine Ben and Ana’s real-life ties make their sex scenes in Deep Water a slightly awkward watch for Jen. According to our insider, she’s far from eager to put that to the test. “Jen fully supports Ben and his career and loves him more than anything but when it comes to his new movie, she is in no rush to watch it,” the source revealed. “It is a little weird to watch your boyfriend be all sexy on film with their ex.

Jen herself is no stranger to love scenes and recently romanced Owen Wilson onscreen in her new film Marry Me. But when it comes to Deep Water, our source revealed Jen likens the situation to if she were starring in a film with one of her former real-life flings. “She imagines it would be the same feeling if the shoe was on the other foot and Ben would have similar feelings if a movie was just coming out where she was with Álex Rodríguez in various scenes of sex and making out,” the insider shared.

Overall, however, our source explained that Jen has no ill will towards Ana, and is just working through the awkward experience as best she can. “As it’s a movie, it is their jobs,” the source said. “Jen is not jealous or anything and she has no bad feelings towards Ana whatsoever, it’s just a naturally weird experience that Jen isn’t rushing herself into

Back in the quarantine fever dream of 2020, Ben and Ana were first romantically linked when they were spotted vacationing together in Havana, Cuba. But by January 2021 things had soured for the couple, and they split after nearly a year together, leaving in their wake a canceled press tour, a dumpster-banished Ana cutout, and one now-mythical shelved erotic thriller.

But it’s 2022 now, and Deep Water is back in the light of day; only now, Ben has another woman in his life. After famously dating and even getting engaged in the early 2000s, Ben rekindled his romance with J.Lo in 2021, with Jen confirming things in July with a photo of the pair kissing. Since then, their fast-paced romance has even found them celebrating Thanksgiving together with their kids. Ben shares children Violet, 16, Samuel, 10, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jen shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.