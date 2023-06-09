Ben Affleck Treats Daughter Seraphina, 14, To Sweet Solo Lunch Date: Photo

Ben Affleck, 50, and his daughter Seraphina, 14, looked like they were ready to have a dad-and-daughter date as they got lunch together on Thursday, June 8. The Town actor and his daughter were both dressed in low-key outfits as they headed to grab a bite at the Santa Monica eatery.

For the lunch date with his middle child, Ben rocked a black-and-white checkered flannel and black jeans. He also sported a pair of Nike sneakers, fitting as he had just starred in the biopic Air about the creation of Nike Air Jordans back in April. His daughter wore a black t-shirt with a colorful graphic on it, and a pair of jeans and white sneakers. She also had a slight part in her black hair.

Seraphina is the second child of three that Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51. The two actors were married from 2005 to 2018, and they also have an older daughter Violet, 17, and a younger son Samuel, 11. Ben married Jennifer Lopez, 53, in 2022, and he became a step-dad to her twins Max and Emme, both 15.

Even though Ben and his ex split up five years ago, it’s clear that they have a strong bond as co-parents, and they’re often seen attending events for their kids together, like when they were seen at a parent-teacher conference back in May.

Since getting married, J.Lo has admitted that she’s in awe of the Gone Girl star’s parenting skills, and even admitted that her kids look to him as a “father figure.” She gushed about what an amazing dad he is during an appearance on The View, back in May. “He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He’s just so in tune,” she said. “You could just tell when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.”