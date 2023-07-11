Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet, 17, Towers Over Her During Day Out Together In Los Angeles: Photos

Jennifer Garner has her very own mini-me in life! The 51-year-old actress and her 17-year-old daughter Violet Affleck showed off their resemblance to each other when they were spotted in public on Monday, July 10. Violet towered over her famous mom as the duo ran errands together in Brentwood, California. This was just another instance of Violet looking so grown up and being near-identical to Jennifer.
Jennifer wore a white Gracie Abrams shirt with tie-dye leggings, blue Nike sneakers, a grey baseball hat, and a pair of black sunglasses. Violet rocked a blue polka-dot dress with white and yellow sneakers, a pair of vision glasses, and a white face mask. The teenager carried the book What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia as she walked around with her mom.
Violet enjoyed the outing with her mom a week after she spent the July 4th holiday with her dad Ben Affleck and her stepmom Jennifer Lopez. The trio went to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin‘s star-studded party where Violet, who wore a flowing dress and sandals, bore a striking resemblance to Jennifer. She was also just as tall as Ben, 50, and J.Lo, 53, at the Fourth of July party.
Violet is the oldest child that exes Ben and Jennifer share. The former couple also have a younger daughter Seraphina, 14, and a son Samuel, 11. The three siblings appear to spend equal time with Ben and Jennifer, who have been co-parenting their kids since they separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage.
In June, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer and Ben have a “healthy” co-parenting relationship. The insider also said that the exes “have open communication and both are working to make this transition the best it could possibly be.” Furthermore, the source confirmed that Jennifer and J.Lo “are very cordial with each other,” amidst the latter star’s new marriage to Ben.Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.