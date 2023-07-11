Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet, 17, Towers Over Her During Day Out Together In Los Angeles: Photos

Violet Affleck ran errands with her mom Jennifer Garner on July 10, a week after she celebrated Fourth of July with her dad Ben Affleck.

July 11, 2023 8:52AM EDT
Jennifer Garner and Ben AffleckJennifer Garner and Ben Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2019
Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner and her look-alike daughter Violet Affleck visit a Pharmacy in Brentwood. Jennifer dons a Gracie Abrams tee with her workout clothes as Violet clutches her book, What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia. Pictured: Jennifer Garner BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet share a laugh as she hides from the photographers while out shopping at an eyeglass store in Pacific Palisades before stopping for coffee while Jennifer waits in the car.Pictured: Jennifer Garner, Violet AffleckBACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Garner has her very own mini-me in life! The 51-year-old actress and her 17-year-old daughter Violet Affleck showed off their resemblance to each other when they were spotted in public on Monday, July 10. Violet towered over her famous mom as the duo ran errands together in Brentwood, California. This was just another instance of Violet looking so grown up and being near-identical to Jennifer.

Jennifer Garner with her daughter Violet in Brentwood on July 10 (Photo: Backgrid)

Jennifer wore a white Gracie Abrams shirt with tie-dye leggings, blue Nike sneakers, a grey baseball hat, and a pair of black sunglasses. Violet rocked a blue polka-dot dress with white and yellow sneakers, a pair of vision glasses, and a white face mask. The teenager carried the book What You Are Getting Wrong About Appalachia as she walked around with her mom.

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck run errands on July 10 (Photo: Backgrid)

Violet enjoyed the outing with her mom a week after she spent the July 4th holiday with her dad Ben Affleck and her stepmom Jennifer Lopez. The trio went to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin‘s star-studded party where Violet, who wore a flowing dress and sandals, bore a striking resemblance to Jennifer. She was also just as tall as Ben, 50, and J.Lo, 53, at the Fourth of July party.

Violet is the oldest child that exes Ben and Jennifer share. The former couple also have a younger daughter Seraphina, 14, and a son Samuel, 11. The three siblings appear to spend equal time with Ben and Jennifer, who have been co-parenting their kids since they separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage.

In June, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer and Ben have a “healthy” co-parenting relationship. The insider also said that the exes “have open communication and both are working to make this transition the best it could possibly be.” Furthermore, the source confirmed that Jennifer and J.Lo “are very cordial with each other,” amidst the latter star’s new marriage to Ben.

