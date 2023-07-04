Violet Affleck, 17, Is Elegant In White Dress With Ben & Jennifer Lopez For 4th Of July Party: Photos

Violet Affleck, 17, sported a white dress for an early Fourth of July celebration on Monday, July 3. The teen joined her dad Ben Affleck, 50, and stepmom Jennifer Lopez, 53, for the Hamptons party, hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The trio all looked like they were ready to have a great time at the star-studded party ahead of the holiday.

Violet matched her dad and stepmom, who were also rocking all-white outfits. She wore a flowing dress, sandals, a and pair of glasses. She also had her hair in pigtails for the party. Ben rocked an ivory blazer over a t-shirt and white pants, plus a pair of white Nike sneakers (fitting as he just starred in the sneaker-centric sports drama Air). J.Lo stunned in a long white dress with cutouts. She also accessorized with large hooped earrings and had a matching clutch.

J.Lo and Ben weren’t the only A-list stars who attended the Independence Day bash! Justin and Hailey Bieber were also seen arriving. Jay-Z was also spotted driving to the event with a couple of his friends. All the stars were also dressed in white outfits.

Violet is the oldest child that Ben shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51. The former couple also share a younger daughter Seraphina, 14, and a son Samuel, 10. Ben is also now a stepdad to J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, both 15, who she shares with her ex Marc Anthony, 54.

Since Ben and J.Lo tied the knot in July 2022, they’ve done a great job of blending their families, and the “I’m Real” singer has praised the Oscar-winner’s parenting abilities. She also showed love to him with a sexy shirtless photo on Father’s Day at the end of June. Ben’s ex-wife also gave him some major props in her own Father’s Day post, after paying tribute to her own dad. “Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben!” the 13 Going On 30 star wrote on Instagram