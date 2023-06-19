Jennifer Lopez Shares Shirtless ’Daddy’ Photo Of Ben Affleck For Father’s Day: Hello ‘Papa’

Jennifer Lopez penned a special Father’s Day tribute to her husband Ben Affleck on Sunday, June 18. The “On the Floor” singer, 53, posted a shirtless photo of the Oscar Winner, 50, along with a selfie of the two of them as they celebrated the holiday for dads. “Daddy Appreciation Post,” she wrote on Twitter. “Happy Father’s Day Papa.”

Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍 pic.twitter.com/XOeAdyhgWv — jlo (@JLo) June 19, 2023

In the shirtless photo, Ben showed off his abs and had his two shoulder tattoos on full display. In the second, he cozied up to J.Lo and smiled as they snapped a selfie. The Hustlers star also included a loving Father’s Day message for all of her fans. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know,” she wrote.

Besides the Father’s Day post celebrating her husband and step-dad to her twins, Jennifer also posted a selfie with her own dad David Lopez. “#HappyFathersDay. I love you Daddy,” the actress wrote along with a blue heart emoji.

Ben is a dad to three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51. They have daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10. Jennifer has 15-year-old twins Max and Emme who she shares with her ex Marc Anthony, 54. They became step-parents to each other’s kids when they got married in July 2022. J.Lo has said that her kids view Ben as a “father figure” in a May interview on Today.

J.Lo has not shied away from speaking about what an amazing daddy Ben is. She opened up about how wonderful he is as a parent during a May appearance on The View. “It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved,” she said. “He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and he’s so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it.” In her Father’s Day post on Instagram, Jennifer also included a montage of her and Ben with some audio from the interview in it.