Jennifer Garner Praises Ben Affleck In Her Own Way After J.Lo’s Sexy Father’s Day Tribute

Actress Jennifer Garner, 51, made sure to send some love to her ex, Ben Affleck, 50, on Father’s Day with a subtle tribute post. Although the brunette beauty, who shares three kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with the Air star, split from Ben over five years ago, she still acknowledged him on Dad’s Day. Jennifer captioned the photo with her own parents with a tribute for her pops and added a small note for Ben. “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X,” she gushed.

In the snapshot, the 51-year-old rocked a simple oatmeal-hued cardigan and blue jeans. Jennifer made sure to comment on her attire in the caption as well. “Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church— I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t). We love you, Dad. X,” she joked. The mother-of-three completed her look with black eyeglasses, an Apple Watch, and white sneakers.

After the 13 Going on 30 star shared the family photo and caption about her ex-husband, many of her 14.2 million followers flocked to the comments to react. “I appreciate you so much. #1 jeans in church. #2 acknowledgment toward your ex. You are the real deal. Thank you for posting!”, one admirer quipped, while another added, “Just when I think you can’t get any classier. What a woman!” In a separate comment, one of Jennifer’s admirers praised her for flying in to see her dad. “Way to show up for your sweet family, Jen! This makes me smile from ear to ear! Your mom is beaming,” they penned.

Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍 pic.twitter.com/XOeAdyhgWv — jlo (@JLo) June 19, 2023

Ben’s ex shouted him out just moments after his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, shared a sexy shirtless photo of him to commemorate the special day. “Daddy Appreciation Post Happy Father’s Day Papa And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!!”, the songstress captioned the post of the 50-year-old. “We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know.” Soon after J.Lo shared the shirtless photo of the proud dad, many of her 247 million followers took to the comments to gush over Ben.

After a slew of negative comments, many of the “On the Floor” hitmaker’s fans came to her defense. “This comment section did NOT pass the vibe check! Let’s not be miserable on the internet for a change? Happy for you JLo. Grateful for good fathers,” one fan wrote, while one joked, “Jlo it’s Father’s Day not Valentines.” Many of the mother-of-two‘s fans couldn’t help but call her out for not sharing a photo of Ben with his or her kids on the Father’s Day post. “Where are pics of him with the kids? I love her but this post is strange to me,” one fan questioned.

As many know, Ben and Garner were married from 2005 until their 2018 divorce. At 13 years of marriage, it is notably the Hollywood hunk’s longest marriage to date. Four years after their split, Ben moved on and married J.Lo in Jul. 2022, notably two decades after their first engagement. They share a blended family of five children, including her twins, Max and Emme, 15, who she welcomed with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54.