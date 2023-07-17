Jennifer Lopez Rocks Semi-Sheer Cocktail Dress While Celebrating 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck

Happy first wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez! The couple celebrated their first year since tying the knot in their intimate Las Vegas ceremony by going on a sweet date on Sunday, July 16. Ben, 50, and Jennifer, 53, showed that their love is still going strong one year after saying their “I Do’s” by holding each other’s hands while at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. J.Lo wore a white minidress with a semi-sheer top, hinting at her toned chest underneath. The dress was decorated with rhinestones in a delicate design, one that sparkled in the flash of the paparazzi’s cameras.

Ben dressed in an all-black ensemble. The Gone Girl star paired a thin black long-sleeve top with pressed slacks and dress shoes. He complemented his wife well as they exited the eatery after a romantic time away from the kids.

While Bennifer had two wedding ceremonies, the Las Vegas nuptials surprised many fans in July 2022. The wedding took place just three months after they’d gotten engaged in April. The “I’m Real” popstar revealed they had exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in her newsletter On The J.Lo. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote. “It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last.”

Since getting married, Jennifer revealed how their Vegas wedding was spontaneous in a January interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She revealed that the Good Will Hunting star had made the suggestion while discussing wedding plans. “He’s like, ‘Go to rehearsal, when you come back, I’ll have everything set up,'” she said. “Three of our kids were at camp, and two were with us, and he’s like, ‘They’ll be our witnesses, let’s go, we’re doing it tonight.’ And we did. It was amazing. It was the best night.”

After the pair got hitched in Las Vegas, the couple had a much larger 3-day celebration with a ceremony for family and friends in Georgia on August 20, 2022. The weekend-long festivities included tons of fun, fabulous outfits (J.Lo had 3 dresses!) and tons of A-list guests. Some of the stars that attended to wish the couple congratulations included Jane Fonda, Jimmy Kimmel, Renee Zellweger, and, of course, Ben’s best bud Matt Damon.

The pair’s first wedding anniversary is certainly exciting, as the couple’s love story spans 20 years (although there were some pretty big gaps). The pair first dated from 2002 to 2004, and they had even gotten engaged in 2003. After they split up in 2004, Ben got married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The pair were together from 2005 to 2018. J.Lo got married to Marc Anthony, whom she shares twins Max and Emme with. They tied the knot in 2004 but split up in 2014.

About 17 years after calling off their first engagement, Ben and J.Lo rekindled their relationship in April 2021. Since getting married, J.Lo has been open about how she regretted calling off her wedding to Ben 20 years ago. “It was so stressful. I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago, we were supposed to get married, and it kind of all fell apart back then. So this time, I absolutely still had a little PTSD,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.