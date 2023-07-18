J.Lo Lovingly Recalls Eloping With Ben Affleck In Lyrics To New Song ‘Midnight Trip To Vegas’

Jennifer Lopez released a new edition of her OnTheJLo newsletter on July 17 in honor of the one year anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck. The two eloped in July 2022 with just their children in attendance, and Jen will be singing all about it on the song “Midnight Trip To Vegas” from her upcoming album This Is Me…Now. In the new newsletter, she revealed all of the lyrics to the track, and even shared a short clip of her singing along to it.

“I always dreamed I’d find somebody like you,” the song begins, before entering the first verse, which reveals how the couple came to the decision to hit Vegas while planning their lavish wedding. “We’re drowning in orchid arrangements, dresses and pastries, what if it’s raining, yeah?” Jennifer sings. “Is this what we’ve been dreaming of? It’s crowded with families and agents, room reservations, which destination? Paps, helicopters, event of the ages, caught in the matrix. Then you whispered in my ear. Said, ‘Let’s get out of here. We can disappear tonight.'”

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Honeymoon: Photos Of The Newlyweds In Italy Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck arrive by surprise in the late afternoon in the center to do some shopping. With some bodyguards who make room for them among the people they take a short walk, then visit some boutiques, the word of their presence spreads and the crowd becomes huge waiting for them outside Brunello Cuccinelli, so the bodyguards bring a car directly next to the boutique, and so with difficulty Jennifer and Ben Affleck manage to gain entrance to leave immediately. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive by surprise at Brunello Cucinelli, Milan, Italy - 25 Aug 2022 Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck touch down in a massive private jet on their return to Los Angeles after their Italian honeymoon. The couple were seen touching down back in LA after traveling to Italy for a romantic getaway following their recent lavish Georgia wedding ceremony. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 29 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The chorus features the vision that Ben brought to his bride as they became stressed out amidst wedding planning. “What about a midnight trip to Vegas? Just me and you baby,” Jen recalls. “Throw the kids in the back, of the pink Cadillac, and us in the bathroom changing. Midnight trip to Vegas, both our hearts are racing, I’ll pick you up late, we don’t have to wait, yeah, let’s do something crazy.”

The second verse continues the story of how they got from California to Vegas and wound up walking down the aisle. “We could be driving right now, 20 miles into the desert by now, your hand on my thigh, laughin’ til we cry,” Jen continues. “Didn’t tell a soul about how it’s going down tonight. Top down, singing Freddie Mercury, waiting in line at the DMV. ‘Just Married’ on the window. So glad that we could keep it simple. Then I whispered in your ear, ‘I’m so glad we’re here. Dancing with our fears tonight.'”

Jen and Ben got engaged in March 2022, nearly a year after they reconciled their relationship. The two were originally engaged in the early 2000s, but called off the wedding just days ahead of their Sept. 2003 date. They wound up splitting months later and starting families with other people (Ben shares three kids with Jennifer Garner and Jen has two with Marc Anthony). Now, they’ve blended their families and are blissfully in love! Jennifer still has not shared the release date for This Is Me…Now, which was heavily inspired by the pair’s relationship.