Ben Affleck Hugs Ex Wife Jennifer Garner & Son Samuel, 11, As Family Meets Up In Italy: Photos

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner have certainly had their moments. But in new photos, they appeared to be super friendly exes as they reunited in Italy with their kids. In photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, the Air star had just arrived via private jet in Florence, Italy on Aug. 3, and made his way to his family on the tarmac, arms outstretched. He playfully embraced son Samuel, 11, who carried a backpack on his way to the big hug, before seeing daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14.

According to the outlet, he then made his way to the Alias star, wrapping his arms around her and smiling. They carried on a 30-minute conversation before parting ways. Ben had apparently been spending time in Southampton with his wife Jennifer Lopez, whom he married in 2022.

The photos don’t come as a complete surprise — Ben and the 13 Going On 30 beauty have made every effort to coparent their three children together effectively following their 2018 divorce. Speaking to Sheryl Lee Ralph for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” in June, Jennifer explained. “We have so many things in common,” she told the actress. “With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids. And all the mess of parenting. It’s a gift.”

Ben is also a proud stepfather to J.Lo’s two children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, twins Max and Emme. And he told Today.com in a 2017 interview, amid their three-year pre-divorce separation, that he felt the job of coparenting with his ex-wife is essential to their well-being. “You have to be on the same page,” he explained to the outlet. “You have to cooperate. “If you recognize that you both have the best interest of the kids at heart, it’s quite a special connection. We’re the only two people in the world who care this much about these three kids.”