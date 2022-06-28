Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.

“Jen was not happy when she found out Ben let their son drive, particularly given he was driving a sports car in an enclosed space of all things,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows how dangerous that was and she knows things could have gone very badly so she’s beyond thankful nobody got hurt.” The insider then noted that while Ben’s fiancé, Jennifer Lopez, 52, was present at the time, Jen does not hold any animosity toward her. “Even though J. Lo is a mom and likely knows how risky that was, Jen doesn’t blame her at all because Ben should’ve known better,” they noted. “Jen knows Ben was also very upset over the whole thing. He apologized profusely and told her how sorry he was. She’s moved on but hopes Ben and Samuel learned a lesson from this whole thing.

Jen and Ben — and Jen and Jen for the matter — are known for having a loving and supportive co-parenting relationship and blended family, so any news of conflict between the stars is rare. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife that the “Jenny From the Block” singer and the 13 Going on 30 actress became quite close during the former’s relationship with the Batman star. “[Jennifer] and [J. Lo] have gotten to know each other better and they actually have become close,” an insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY in January. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids. As mothers, this is important to J.Lo that Jen is on board. Jen’s kids really have taken to Ben and his children which is super important to Jen, too.”

View Related Gallery Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Family: Photos Of The Family Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Mar 2019 Brentwood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Busy dad Ben Affleck spends some time with his only boy, Samuel, while out running errands in Brentwood. Pictured: Samuel Affleck, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Their relationship is so solid that J.Lo and Ben are inviting Jen to their wedding, according to another source close to the couple. “She’s part of Ben’s family and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited,” the source shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April. “Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children.”

Hopefully, the dealership dilemma can be moved past, and the beautifully integrated family can continue being just that!