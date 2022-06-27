Ben Affleck’s Son, 10, Gets Behind Wheel Of Lamborghini & Hits BMW In On Street: Watch

While looking at cars with dad Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Ben's son Samuel got behind the wheel of a parked Lamborghini and accidentally dinged the front of a BMW at the dealership.

June 27, 2022
Image Credit: MEGA

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, took Ben’s son Samuel, 10, along to look at cars at a luxury car dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. Samuel got in the front seat of a $225,000 Lamborghini while the engine was running and appeared to put it in reverse, as seen in a video on Daily Mail. The car rolled back into the front of a parked BMW.

Ben was right next to him when the simple mistake happened. Jennifer was already in the backseat and closed her door even after the car bumped the BMW behind it. The employees at the car dealership went to the back of the Lamborghini to check out what happened.

Ben Affleck out with his son, Samuel.

The 10-year-old got out of the car and hugged his dad. In photos, Ben could be seen talking to the employees. Ben, Samuel, and J.Lo checked out the back of the vehicle after the incident. Samuel didn’t seem to be too shaken up over what happened.

After the situation, Samuel and J.Lo walked hand-in-hand at the dealership. Ben and Jennifer also held hands during their visit and shared a sweet embrace while out and about. All in all, it was a nice outing for Ben, Jennifer, and Samuel.

Ben has three kidsViolet, Seraphina, and Samuel — with his ex Jennifer Garner. J.Lo has twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Ben and Jennifer have been spending quality time with each other’s kids since getting back together in 2021. Jennifer gushed over Ben as a dad in a recent Father’s Day post.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez holding hands.

“I have had a front-row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen a more consistent, loving, and selfless father,” Jennifer wrote in her Father’s Day newsletter on June 19. “And it’s not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”

