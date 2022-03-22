Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Appear To Have A Tense Conversation While Out In LA: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted having a heated exchange in spite of their typically healthy co-parenting relationship.

As Bennifer continues to thrive, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s relationship only seems to worsen. The two, who recently divorced after ten years of marriage, seemingly had anything but a peaceful Sunday afternoon as the two were spotted having a tense discussion in LA. The Tender Bar actor wore a red shirt and jeans as he puffed on a cigarette while the 13 Going On 30 star was dolled up in a multi-colored sweater and long denim skirt. Take a look at pics of the heated exchange here.

The tense conversation may have been in regard to co-parenting their three kids, 16-year-old Violet Affleck, 13-year-old Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and 10-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck. Up until this point, the two have had a healthy and successful co-parenting relationship. That Friday, the two reunited to pick up their son Samuel from school. Ben walked hand-in-hand with his son as they twinned in denim while Jennifer was spotted arriving at the scene with a brown jacket and iced coffee in hand.

In fact, a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Elektra actress is on good terms with Ben’s current girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. “[Garner] and [Lopez] have gotten to know each other better and they actually have become close,” one insider said. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids. As mothers, this is important to J.Lo that Jen is on board.

Ben and Jennifer’s ten-year marriage was put to the test a number of times as the Deep Water actor struggled with alcoholism. He even implied that his and Jen’s marriage is what drove him to drink. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said in an interview with Howard Stern. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Thankfully, Jennifer didn’t take his remarks too personally. A separate source close to the actress said that she was “unbothered” by her ex-husband’s comments. “She knows him probably better than almost anybody and she knows what he was talking about,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She is completely confident in herself and is taking it with a grain of salt.”