Kylie Jenner Takes A Dip In String Bikini: ‘Summer All Year Long Please’

Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer. The billionaire took a trip to a tropical location and soaked up the sun to celebrate her 26th birthday that was on August 10. Kylie shared two photos on Instagram August 14 of herself relaxing in the water while wearing a black two-piece string bikini. The makeup mogul posed in the water which was crystal clear with the blue sky and white clouds behind her. “summer all year long pleaaaase,” the birthday girl wrote in her caption.

Kylie previously shared bikini photos from her birthday trip on August 10. The reality star rocked the same sexy swimsuit plus a couple of chic necklaces as she looked out to the sea while standing on the beach in one snapshot. In another pic she showed off a rear view of her sexy thong bikini as she sat in the sand, letting the waves lap at her feet. In a second birthday post, Kylie wore a plunging black cutout dress while she leaned on a glass panel while enjoying the view from what appeared to be a yacht.

As she turned 26, Kylie got a lot of love from her famous family members on social media. Her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian all posted tributes to Kylie on Instagram, praising her for being an amazing businesswoman, mother, and person. Some of Kylie’s friends including Lori Harvey and Olivia Pierson also sent her sweet birthday wishes.

Kylie has been in the headlines this summer for her romance with Timothee Chalamet, 27. While the Wonka actor didn’t pop up in any of Kylie’s birthday posts, TMZ reported a week before Kylie’s birthday that the couple is still going strong. The romance rumors about Kylie and Timothee began to swirl back in April. As the claims began to heat up, The Kardashians star’s car was seen parked outside of Timothee’s Beverly Hills home in May, and the couple was first photographed together later that month.

Kylie has not addressed whether or not she’s dating Timothee. As fans know, Kylie was in an on-and-off relationship for years with Travis Scott, 32, who is the father of her two children. Kylie and Travis’ latest split happened at the end of 2022, allegedly because Travis wasn’t ready to take the next steps in the relationship with Kylie, like proposing to her and getting married.