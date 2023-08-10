Kylie Jenner Slays Backless Cutout Dress & Thong Bikini In Stunning New Photos For 26th Birthday

Kylie Jenner celebrated turning 26 years old like she does everything else — in devastating style. In a Thursday, Aug 10 Instagram post, the cosmetics maven slayed a black and brown layered string bikini look with a couple of chic necklaces as she sat on a tropical beach. Her hair was wet, and she looked out to the sea in contemplation. In another pic, she sat quietly at sunset watching the day fade, and in another, she showed off a rear view of her sexy thong bikini as she sat in the sand, letting the waves lap at her feet. Another pic showed a baby sea turtle paddling away underwater, and yet another snap showed off generously sized cocktail rings as the mom of two lightly touched the water. “26,” she captioned the post, along with praying hand, flower, and balloon emojis.

In a second magnificent birthday post, which you can SEE HERE, Kylie leaned on a glass panel while enjoying the view from what appeared to be a yacht. She rocked a sultry plunging black cutout dress for the shot, and wore her hair in a sleek bun. Several more photos showed off angles of the chic dress at sunset as she undoubtedly prepped for a birthday dinner at sea. “Thank you for the birthday wishes 🤍🤍🌎,” she captioned the ethereal post. “Forever grateful.” Kylie completed the post with an anchor emoji.

Kylie’s whopping following of nearly 400 million on the platform went into a frenzy over the birthday pics, and took to the comments section to offer their best wishes. “Happy birthday love,” offered a follower, while another remarked, “so glamorous happy birthday to the queen.” Pal Lori Harvey also took to the comments thread to write, “Happy Birthday beauty queeeen ✨✨✨.”

Though the birthday girl’s rumored beau Timothee Chalamet wasn’t seen amid the birthday celebration, sources recently told TMZ for an Aug 2 report that the duo is “still an item,” and that “any reports that say otherwise are false.”